Troops’ll receive highest benefits commensurate to sacrifices — COAS 

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, says the Nigerian Army will continue to engage all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that troops receive the highest benefits commensurate with the sacrifices they make daily in the defence of Nigeria.

Lagbaja gave the assurance at the week-long, Combat Arms Training (CAT) Week 2024, held at Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji Military Cantonment on Tuesday in Jaji Kaduna State.

He said, “This event being my maiden CAT Week at the helm of affairs of the Nigerian Army, presents me the opportunity to restate my desire to improve the capabilities of the combat arms towards achieving the constitutional imperatives of the NA.”

Labgaja said the week also presented a unique opportunity for interaction between the combat arms, other arms and services towards promoting efficiency during operations.

The COAS encouraged all the officers and men in the front lines in the various theatres as well as those serving in other capacities to continue to give their best to ensure the nation is rid of all forms of insecurity.

”Accordingly, all Nigerian Army personnel must remain professional, law-abiding and loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as they discharge their constitutional responsibilities,” Lagbaja charged.

The COAS said the event also provided Commanders and Staff Officers the opportunity to chart ways towards sound planning for operations as well as effective leadership and command in combat.

He said, “It further enables brainstorming among commanders and staff of the combat arms to evolve practicable solutions to addressing operational, administrative, and logistic concerns affecting operational efficiency in ongoing and future dynamic contemporary operations.”

Lagbaja said the theme for this year’s CAT Week, “Sound Administration: A Panacea for Improved Combat Arms’ Efficiency in a Joint Environment”, was very apt and relevant as it resonated with a pivotal pillar of his Command Philosophy.

According to him, sound administration has been established to be among several key indices that enhanced the operational efficiency of all strong military forces over history.

Lagbaja said, “I am committed to ensuring the highest standards of administrative measures are emplaced to enhance the welfare of Nigerian Army personnel and their families so as to enhance operational efficiency.

”Since assuming command as the Chief of Army Staff, I have sustained all administrative endeavours initiated by my predecessors.

“Likewise, I have also initiated some intervention programmes, specifically in the areas of accommodation, loans and family support to enhance troops’ morale.

“Some of such efforts are the COAS Empowerment Loan Scheme and the Affordable Housing Ownership Option for All Soldiers. “

He said these programmes were among several administrative efforts that would hopefully be actualised under his leadership in line with hisvision for a more efficient Nigerian Army.

Lagbaja said combat arms remained at the core of all the operational activities in the conduct of operations across all theatres of operation.

He added, “I am also not oblivious of the challenges of inadequate spares and assemblies, poor accommodation and other administrative issues that have negatively impacted the functionality of these arms.

“Thus, much of my focus will be directed towards addressing these challenges to achieve operational efficiency. “

The COAS further said that attention would also be directed towards enhancing the capabilities of the combat arms through training, equipment and sound administration.

He further challenged the combat arms to leverage the skills and competencies inherent in the Combat Support and Combat Service Support Corps for enhancing doctrine and capabilities needed to defeat contemporary threats.

The COAS appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his unflinching support to the Nigerian Army.

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, while declaring the week opened, said the government and the people of the state identify with the Armed Forces of Nigeria in general and in this instance the Nigerian Army.

The Governor was represented by the Overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Mr Samuel Aruwan .

He said the Nigerian Army remained a reliable and resilient partner in the development of the State, in the light of the current security threats plaguing it.

Earlier, the Commander, Infantry Corps, Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, said the CAT Week was an auspicious event in which the Infantry and Armoured Corps, being the combat arms of the NA take turns to host annually.

Oluyede said the event served as a forum for discussing pertinent issues affecting combat arms operations as well as those of the NA at large.

He said, ” The Infantry considers itself privileged to host the first CAT week since the COAS assumed leadership as the 23rd COAS of the NA.”

Oluyede highlighted that combating the dynamic threats confronting the nation has led to the vast deployment of NA personnel across the country.

He said, “This situation has overstretched the manpower resources of the NA particularly infantry troops with attendant administrative consequences.

“Some of the noteworthy administrative challenges experienced include obsolete equipment, inadequate manpower and insufficient welfare amongst others which have affected operational efficiency negatively.

“This has impacted on the moral component of the NA fighting power and overall operational efficiency of the force

”However, through the purposeful leadership of the COAS, which seeks to reposition the NA to defeat contemporary and future threats, considerable efforts have been sustained and initiated with significant progress made in addressing these challenges.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Yahaya was also among the past Commanders of the Infantry and Armour Corps as well as other astute retired Generals and servingOofficers present at the event.(NAN

By Mohammed Tijjani