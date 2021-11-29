Troops wipe out terrorists in Gajiram encounter – Army

Troops Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), on Sunday wiped out several Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists an encounter at Forward Operating Base, Gajiram Nganzai Local Government Area Borno.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known a statement on Sunday Abuja.

Nwachukwu said land and Air components on OPHK with troops Sector 3, brought devastating volume fire on terrorists who attempted to infiltrate base using gun trucks and several other weapons.

He said the terrorists retreated disarray, having suffered several human and equipment casualties as at the time this report.

According to him, troops, currently exploiting the withdrawal route the fleeing terrorists, have so far recovered 10 AK 47 riffles, one Anti-Aircraft Gun, one Shilka barrel, one 60mm Mortar tube and 61 rounds PKT riffle ammunition among others.

He said: “Several charred remains the terrorists littered the route. Sadly, two gallant Nigerian soldiers paid the price during the encounter.

“The Chief Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has urged the troops to aggressively maintain the momentum the pursuit, until the remnants the fleeing terrorists are destroyed.” (NAN)

