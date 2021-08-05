Troops winning war against banditry, kidnapping in Zamfara–COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, on Wednesday, said that the troops deployed to restore normalcy in Zamfara are winning the war against banditry and kidnapping.

The COAS made the disclosure while briefing reporters after his maiden visit to the 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in Gusau.

The COAS said the troops were committed to tackling the insecurity bedeviling the entire Northwest region.

The Army chief said that, although the bandits had been wrecking havoc in some areas, the Nigerian Army is collaborating with other security agencies to eliminate all criminal elements.

Yahaya enjoined citizens to support the military with vital information that would expose the criminals residing in their domain.

The Army Chief, said he was visiting Army formations to interact with officers and men in the field to appreciate them and encourage them in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and othe criminal activities.

On arrival, the COAS was received by Brig-Gen Isiaka Olatunji, the Brigade Commander, Group Capt Daniel Musa-Komo, Commander Quick Response Group, and Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Husseini Rabiu, among other officers.

The Army Chief also held closed door meeting with senior officers of the Brigade, after he paid a courtesy call on Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara before departing the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...