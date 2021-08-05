Troops winning war against banditry, kidnapping in Zamfara–COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, on Wednesday, said troops deployed to normalcy in Zamfara are winning the war against banditry and kidnapping.

The COAS made the disclosure while briefing reporters after his maiden visit to the 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in Gusau.

The COAS said the troops were committed to tackling the bedeviling the entire Northwest region.

The Army chief said that, although the bandits had wrecking havoc in some areas, the Nigerian Army collaborating with other security agencies to eliminate all criminal elements.

Yahaya enjoined citizens to support the military with vital information that would expose the criminals residing in their domain.

The Army Chief, said he was visiting Army formations to interact with officers and men in the field to appreciate them and them in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and othe criminal activities.

On arrival, the COAS was received by Brig-Gen Isiaka Olatunji, the  Brigade Commander, Group  Capt Daniel Musa-Komo, Commander Quick Response Group, and of Police in Zamfara, Husseini Rabiu, among other officers.

The Army Chief also held door meeting with senior officers of the Brigade, after he paid a courtesy call on Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara before departing the state. (NAN)

