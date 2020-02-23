Troops thwart Boko Haram attack, one soldier killed in Adamawa

Troops of 232 Battalion of 23 Armoured Brigade, operating under Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Garkida, in Gombi local government area of Adamawa on Friday, thwarted a planned attack by Boko Haram Terrorists.

A statement by Major Haruna Mohammed Sani, the Assistant Director Army Public Relations of 23 Brigade Yola on Friday, said the “terrorists besieged the town in about seven gun trucks and a number of motorcycles setting some buildings ablaze and causing unrest within the community.

“Instinctively, the gallant troops mobilized and intercepted the criminals’ advance and engaged the marauding criminals, unleashing high volume of fire leading to the elimination of several of the criminals, while others withdrew in disarray, many of them with gunshot wounds as evident in the trails of blood along their withdrawal route.

“Regrettably, one gallant soldier paid the Supreme price while another soldier was wounded in action. The wounded in action soldier has since been evacuated to a military medical facility and is positively responding to treatment.

“Consequently, following the successful repelling of the criminals, today the 22nd February 2020, the Commander 23 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Sani Gambo Mohammed, visited the gallant troops in Garkida and toured the locations of the attack for an on the spot assessment,” the statement read.

He reassured the people of Adamawa of the Brigade’s total commitment to protecting lives and properties within its Area of Responsibility.

