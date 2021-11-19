Troops thwart attempt to attack military base in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Friday repelled an attack by the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno.

Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, disclosed this in a phone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.Eyitayo said that a number of the terrorists on 10 guntrucks and one phantom MRAP attempted to attack Damboa Super Camp of the Nigerian Army

.He said that as they approached, the troops swiftly repelled the attack and forced the terrorists to withdraw in dissaray through Sandia village.The GOC said total normalcy has been restored in the town, as people were going about their normal activities, while exploitation was still ongoing by the Air Task Force to mop up the fleeing terrorists.“

Troops are right now driving around Damboa town for show of force to boost the confidence of the locals,” he added.(NAN)

