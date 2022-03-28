Troops swoop on IPOB/ESN hideout in Anambra

….Recover arms, other dangerous weapons

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army (NA) conducting clearance operations along Anambra/Imo States border communities Monday dislodged a criminal hideout used by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate; Eastern Security Network ( ESN) in Orsumoghu, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu and made available to newsmen.

Brig-Gen Nwachukwu stated that the notorious groups have serially launched attacks on defenceless civilians and security targets from the hideout.

“During the clearance operations along the border communities, troops were met with stiff resistance from the dissident elements, as they closed in on their enclave.

“They were overwhelmed by troops’ superior firepower, forcing them to abandon their hideout. After over running their camp, the gallant troops carried out further exploitation and recovered a cache of arms, comprising 22 Pump Action rifles, 19 Dane guns and 6 machetes.

“Other items recovered include assorted mobile phones, simcards, monitor and a laptop. One operational Hilux vehicle and various voodoo items and charms were also recovered,” he stated.

Brig-Gen Nwachukwu further stated that investigations revealed that the hideout served as the operational base of one Innocent Obieke (aka Double Lion), who is said to be the head of the vigilante group in the area, but surreptitiously coordinates the criminal activities of IPOB/ESN in the area.

According to him, the suspect is currently on the run, while troops have intensified operations to close in on him and his cohort.

He urged members of the general public to continue to support troops and other security agencies with credible and timely information that will lead to the arrest of criminal elements in their vicinity.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

