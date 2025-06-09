‎Troops Smash Oil Cartel: 43 Arrested, 27 Illegal Refineries Busted Across Niger Delta‎‎

‎



‎

‎

‎

‎

‎By Chimezie Godfrey

‎

‎In a sweeping crackdown on oil theft and illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta Region (NDR), troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, operating in synergy with other security agencies, have arrested 43 suspected oil thieves and uncovered 27 illicit refining sites. The operations, carried out between 26 May and 8 June 2025, also led to the recovery of over 161,000 litres of stolen petroleum products.

‎

‎In Bayelsa State, troops uncovered a major illegal refining operation along Zarama-Joinkrama 4, where they found a concealed connection point at Wellhead 10. A follow-up raid led to the dismantling of an illegal refining site, recovering five cooking ovens, five reservoirs, five dugout pits, a generator, and over 30,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

‎

‎Similarly, in Biseni Community, Adibawa, Yenagoa LGA, troops discovered two illegal connection points linked to a refining site. Equipment seized included 19 big pots, 18 drum pots, 36 drum receivers, 19 drum coolants, a pumping machine, and over 4,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO). An additional 27,600 litres of stolen crude, stored in 460 sacks, was also recovered.

‎

‎Further south, in Southern Ijaw LGA, an illegal refining site at Luka Creek near Lagosgbene was raided, resulting in the seizure of 1,500 litres of stolen products. In Tamogbene, Ekeremor LGA, troops uncovered 71 large pipes, 30 small pipes, a 40HP outboard engine, and a wooden boat concealed under logs. Two suspects fled the scene upon sighting troops.

‎

‎In Rivers State, troops intercepted multiple vessels including a fibre boat, a wooden boat, and a large barge laden with over 27,000 litres of stolen Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). Eight suspects were arrested. Another boat carrying 18,980 litres of PMS was intercepted around Dorger Land Community, Okrika LGA, with three suspects apprehended. Additional operations in Okarki Forest, Banana Creek (Ahoada West), and Degema LGAs led to more discoveries.

‎

‎At Egbema-Okolomade in Abua/Odual LGA, troops dismantled a site containing two cooking ovens, drums, receivers, and 3,000 litres of stolen crude oil. A truck with registration number SML 204 VJ, loaded with over 3,000 litres of crude concealed in sacks, was intercepted in Oyingbo. Similarly, in Omoku, troops seized 2,700 litres of illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) in 45 sacks near the waterside.

‎

‎In Akwa Ibom State, a suspect was arrested in Ekparakwa along Ikot Abasi-Oruk Anam LGA, in possession of 1,900 litres of stolen AGO transported in 63 nylon bags using an Infinity Jeep (APR 105 KX, Abia State). In another operation, two suspects were arrested on the Abak-Ikot Abasi Road, with 840 litres of PMS stored in 31 nylon bags, being transported in a Toyota Camry (UJ 804 KJA, Lagos).

‎

‎Delta State operations yielded further results. At Obodo, Ugbukoko, Jatumi, and Obofo Oil Fields in Warri South LGA, troops seized 3,600 litres of crude oil hidden in 120 cellophane bags on two wooden boats. At Bennett Ogboloja, troops uncovered two illegal refining sites, complete with ovens, pumping machines, and a makeshift shop stocked with over 500 litres of illegally refined AGO.

‎

‎At Urakpa Gana waterside in Sapele LGA, four suspects were arrested with 1,800 litres of stolen condensates contained in 57 sacks. In a related bust, troops intercepted two vehicles (GWA 312 KZ and Delta WWR 675 JU) loaded with 1,630 litres of condensates stored in 47 bags.

‎

‎Reacting to the success of the operation, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emeka, commended the troops for their unwavering commitment and bravery.

‎

‎“I commend the troops for their resilience in this ongoing crackdown. I urge you to sustain the momentum against oil theft and economic sabotage in the Niger Delta region,” he said.

‎

‎

‎

‎These intensified efforts underscore the military’s resolve to end the economic sabotage posed by oil theft and illegal refining, which have long plagued the region.

‎

‎

