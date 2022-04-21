Troops seize 517 weapons in Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi States – Commander

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the military task force maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states, has seized 517 small arms and light weapons.

Commander of the task force, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, made the declaration on Thursday in Jos.

He said the weapons, which he handed over to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (ACCS ALW) comprised of automatic and locally-fabricated firearms.

“The operational successes recorded by our troops have recently led to the recovery of 517 small arms and light weapons from criminal elements.

“These comprise of 40 automatic weapons and 477 locally-fabricated firearms.

“The automatic firearms include 26 AK-47 rifles, one FN rifle, two Berretta rifles, three G3 rifles, six Berretta pistols, Harris pistol and one Sub-Machinegun.

“The locally-fabricated weapons comprises of 183 rifles, 163 Dane guns, 102 pistols, 19 Sub-Machineguns, six single barrel guns and one pump action gun.

“This event is to hand over these weapons to the ACCS ALW,’’ ‘he said

Ali added that the operation would continue to collaborate with relevant security agencies to stem the tide of criminal attacks on communities and individuals within its assigned area

.

He said the OPSH would continue to employ kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to promote peaceful coexistence within the communities.

“Our troops have maintained an offensive posture, conducting several kinetic operations such as raids on criminal hideouts, rescue operations, cordon-and-search, stop-and-search exercises and patrols.

“These had led to huge recovery of illegal weapons, drugs and stolen vehicles used by criminals,’’ he said.

The commander called on residents of the states to continue to cooperate and support the military and other security agencies toward ending the cycle of violence and other criminal activities in the communities

He assured residents that troops would be professional in the discharge of their Constitutional duties of protection of lives and property.

Receiving the seized arms, retired Maj.-Gen. Hamza Bature, the North-Central Zonal Coordinator of ACCS ALW, thanked OPSH for its efforts at mopping up illegal arms.

He urged the troops to do more in that regard so as to make the society free of illicit weapons.

“Particularly as we are approaching election year, we must do all within our powers to bring out all weapons that are in illegal possession.

“That way, Nigerians will go to the polls without fear of intimidation,’’ Bature said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

