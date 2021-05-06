Troops say Migrants in Kagarko are herders in transit- Official

May 6, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Security 0



Security agencies have confirmed to Kaduna State that a group of migrating persons sighted around Tafa village in Kagarko local area, were identified as a band of traveling herders.

Samuel Aruwan,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement Thursday.

He said this followed several distress calls from citizens on movement of bandits in Lambata-Kabbo area of Tafa village, in Kagarko local area.

In response to reports, troops and Police operatives were mobilized to area for and possible engagement.

The troops trailed the group to an open field Toba village, Tafa, Niger State. Upon confirmatory checks, it discovered that they were herders in transit from Dobi in Gwagwalada (FCT) and Gawu-Babangida, Lambata (Niger State) to original stations in Jos, State and , State.

A head-count conducted by the troops, which revealed 53 herders in the traveling party: 9 adult male, 7 young male, and 37 women and children.

A thorough inspection showed that they had three motorcycles, and no dangerous or incriminating materials were found in possession.

Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops for prompt response in conducting the checks. He wished the herders a safe passage to destinations.

The Kaduna State appreciates citizens’ responses and inquiries using the operations room numbers, 09034000060 and 08170189999, which are available 24 hours a day.

Tags: , , ,