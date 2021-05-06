Security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that a group of migrating persons sighted around Tafa village in Kagarko local government area, were identified as a band of traveling herders.

Samuel Aruwan,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement Thursday.

He said this followed several distress calls from citizens on movement of armed bandits in the Lambata-Kabbo area of Tafa village, in Kagarko local government area.

In response to the reports, troops and Police operatives were mobilized to the area for confirmation and possible engagement.

The troops trailed the group to an open field at Toba village, Tafa, Niger State. Upon confirmatory checks, it was discovered that they were herders in transit from Dobi in Gwagwalada (FCT) and Gawu-Babangida, Lambata (Niger State) to their original stations in Jos, Plateau State and Bauchi, Bauchi State.

A head-count was conducted by the troops, which revealed 53 herders in the traveling party: 9 adult male, 7 young male, and 37 women and children.

A thorough inspection showed that they had three motorcycles, and no dangerous or incriminating materials were found in their possession.

Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops for their prompt response in conducting the checks. He wished the herders a safe passage to their destinations.

The Kaduna State Government appreciates citizens’ responses and inquiries using the operations room numbers, 09034000060 and 08170189999, which are available 24 hours a day.

