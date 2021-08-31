Troops Restore Normalcy in Rann after Engaging Fleeing ISWAP Fighters Midnight

Normalcy has been restored in Rann, a community in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State, after a midnight attack on Monday, credible intelligence sources have disclosed.





PRNigeria gathered that Theatre Commander, Major General Christopher Musa last night directed the troops to rescue the town after a coordinated attack by fighters loyal to the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP).





The insurgents had launched a vicious attack at the community, from different angles on several guntrucks and began shooting sporadically at residents.

The terrorists, it was learnt, destroyed some military equipment.



However, some locals who spoke with our correspondent on Tuesday morning, said many residents have returned to their homes after a robust response by the ground and Air Task Force.





PRNigeria learnt that the troops’ counter operation, led by the Acting General Officer Commanding, GOC 7 Division, Brig. Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, resulted in the elimination of some of the terrorists.





“A serious gun battle among troops and the insurgents ensued lasting several hours. This, then forced the troops to technically withdraw from their base.





“But the terrorists met their waterloo after the troops engaged some of them who were fleeing. Many of them were killed, even as some of the terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds,” an intelligence officer told PRNigeria. By PRNigeria

