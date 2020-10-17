Troops respond to distress call, quel robbery incident

By Chimezie Godfrey In continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry and other criminal activities in the country, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN quelled armed robbery incident along Bokkos-Barkin Ladi Road. This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Major General John Enenche.

Enenche disclosed that troops deployed at Kuba while responding to a distress call on armed robbery operation on Friday 16 October 2020, along the road swiftly mobilized to the scene and had contact with the robbers. According to him, during the encounter, troops overwhelmed the robbers thereby neutralizing one while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said that one locally fabricated rifle, 2 mobile handsets, 4 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one jack knife were recovered. Enenche said that currently the gallant troops have maintained vigilance in the general area to deny criminals freedom of action.

He reiterated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the country will sustain the offensive against all enemies of the nation.