Troops rescue three persons along Zaria-Kano Road

Security agencies have reported that three persons were rescued by troops conducting patrols around Ungwan Namama, along the Zaria-Kano road.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner,

Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State revealed this in a statement Thursday.

“According to the feedback, the troops came in contact with migrating bandits in the area and engaged them, forcing them to abandon their three captives as they hastily escaped”, Aruwan said.

The troops then rescued the victims, identified as follows: Abdullahi Lawal ;Sadiya Salimanu

;Fatima Salimanu (Sadiya’s 10-month-old child)

Investigations revealed that the captives were kidnapped in a neighbouring state.

Also recovered from the bandits were nine rustled animals, comprising one cow and eight sheep.

The Kaduna State Government thanked the troops for their valiant action in rescuing the kidnapped victims, Aruwan further said.

The rescued persons have been reunited with their families, while the recovered animals were handed over to local authorities for proper identification and retrieval.

