Troops rescue kidnapped victims in Zamfara, arrest bandits in Benue

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have again rescued 10 kidnapped victims from bandits at Yenyewa Village in Zamfara following a tip-off.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Enenche said the troops had on Dec. 20 responded to a distress call on bandits’ activities in the area and engaged them accordingly.

According to him, troops overwhelmed the criminals with superior firepower and forced them to abandon 10 kidnapped victims before fleeing in disarray.

“The rescued kidnapped victims have been reunited with their families,” he said.