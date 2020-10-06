Troops rescue kidnapped expatriates

Some expatriates who were kidnapped by unknown militants have been rescued by Nigerian troops.

Major General John Enenche, coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DHQ who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday said, “The 5 expatriates comprising 3 Russians, one Ukranian and one Equatorial Guinean are presently at NNS PATHFINDER medical centre receiving medical attention.”

The statement said, “Recall that on 9 May 2020 some foreign expatriates onboard MT RIO MITONG and MT DJIBLOHO were kidnapped by unknown militants group in Yellow Island. Acting on credible intelligence a joint team from Forward Operating Base Bonny, Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER and troops of 146 Battalion swiftly combed the creeks in search of the kidnapped victims.

“After a thorough search and rescue operation, the gallant troops raided 4 identified sea pirates/militants hideout at Ibiakafemo, Idinkiri, Tombie and Ogboma.

“The identified camps were subsequently destroyed to deny the pirates freedom of action.

“Consequently, on the early hours of 6 October 2020, the pirates/militants compelled by the ongoing operation surrendered to the gallant troops and handed over the 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates at Iwofe Waterfront.

In a related development, the statement said, the joint team intercepted 2 large wooden boats laden with an estimated 350,000 litres of suspected stolen illegally refined AGO and about 10,000 litres of stolen crude oil. The stolen petroleum products have been recovered to the Base.

The Military High Command also commended the gallant troops for their resilience and encourages them to sustain the tempo against the enemies of our country. The general public has been advised to support the troops by providing credible intelligence that will aid the operations.