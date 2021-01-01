Troops rescue kidnap victims, kill bandits

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued kidnap victims and eliminated bandits in Katsina and Zamfara states.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj.- Gen. John Enenche disclosed this on Friday.

Gen. Enenche stressed that in continuation of the aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry and other sundry crimes in the northwest zone of the country, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI yesterday, 31 December 2020 while on routine patrol around Gidan Dan Nunu and Dutsi villages of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State made contact with bandits.

According to him, in the course of the encounter, the gallant troops successfully rescued 7 kidnapped victims.

He also revealed that the troops of Forward Operating Base Dangulbi while on stop and search patrol on 31 December 2020, arrested one Zayanu Abdullahi from Shinkafi district with a huge amount of money.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in buying stolen cows from bandits.

He said that further investigation revealed that the suspect has been a collaborator with bandits, adding that the suspect is in custody for further action.

“Relatedly, the gallant troops acting on credible intelligence that bandits were operating in Kimbisawa village of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“Troops swiftly mobilized to the village and rescued 2 women and a child kidnapped by the bandits. Rescued victims were immediately reunited with their families.

“Furthermore, still on 31 December 2020, troops while on routine patrol along Batsari-Jibia road were ambushed by armed bandits. Bandits engaged troops from a high ground. Contact was successfully cleared due to troops’ superior firepower.

“One bandit was neutralized while others escaped with gunshot wounds,” he revealed.