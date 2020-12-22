Troops rescue kidnap victims in Zamfara

By Chimezie Godfrey

The troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued kidnap victims in Zamfara state.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj Gen John Enenche disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Enenche said,”In continuation of its sustained offensive operations against armed bandits and other criminals in the North West Zone of the Country, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have rescued some kidnapped victims.

“On 20 December 2020, troops responded to a distress call on bandits’ activities at Yenyewa Village.

‘Accordingly, troops mobilized swiftly to the location where they made contact and engaged the armed bandits.

“The gallant troops overwhelmed the criminals with superior firepower and forced them to abandon 10 kidnapped victims before fleeing in disarray.”

Enenche further disclosed that the rescued kidnapped victims have been reunited with their families.