Troops rescue kidnap victims in Kogi, quell deadly attack in Nasarawa, others

Troops have rescued 10 passengers onboard a Peace Mass Transit Bus kidnapped while traveling from Calabar to Abuja in Kogi State.

In a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the rescue operation took place at Ogugu Community along Enugu-Kogi road.

He stated,”Nigerian Army Troops have on Monday 26 February 2024 successfully rescued 10 passengers onboard a Peace Mass Transit Bus kidnapped while traveling from Calabar to Abuja in Kogi State. The rescue operation took place at Ogugu Community along Enugu-Kogi Road in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“Responding to a distress call, the troops swiftly mobilized to the scene of the kidnap incident, where the kidnappers had demobilized a Peace Mass Transit bus, abducted the passengers and moved them into the nearby Ette forest. The gallant troops diligently tracked and engaged the armed gang in a fire fight compelling them to relinquish their hostages. The swift and decisive action of the troops led to the successful rescue of the passengers.

“In a separate operation, own troops conducted a clearance operation to IPOB/ESN Enclaves in Egbuoma/Osiam in Oguta Local Government Area of Anambra State. During the operation, troops had contact with fighters of the irredentists group, resulting in the neutralization of one terrorist. The troops also recovered one Mercedes Benz 350 4matic from their camp.”

Nwachukwu also stated that in another development, “troops of the Nigerian Army on Monday 26 February 2024 quelled an attack on Katakpa village in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State following a distress call.

“An armed group identified as the Bassa militia group had invaded the village, sadly annihilating the Sarkin Katakpa.

“Acting on a distress call, troops embarked on a fighting patrol to the community and successfully repelled the attack. During the exploitation, troops recovered two AK 47 Rifles, two AK 47 Magazines, two G3 Rifles, two G3 Rifle Magazines, 41 Cartridges of 39mm ball special ammunition and 45 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“Troops have dominated the general area and continued further exploits to nab the assailants. “The Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and will continue to conduct operations to sanitize troubled areas and maintain peace and stability in the country.”

By Chimezie Godfrey