Troops rescue kidnap victims, arrests bandits’ informant in Katsina

By Chimezie Godfrey

The troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued kidnap victims and arrested bandits’ informant in Katsina state.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen. John Enenche disclosed this on Wednesday.

Gen. Enenche stressed that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have continued to sustain the tempo in their efforts to safeguard lives and properties in the North Central Zone of the Country.

He revealed that on 29 December 2020, following credible information on armed bandits’ activities at Wurma Village in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State, troops in conjunction with personnel of the Nigeria Police Force swiftly mobilized to the location.

He said,”Troops had contact and engaged the bandits who had kidnapped some locals and rustled some livestock from Kwayawa Village in Safana Local Government Area.

“With superior firepower and support by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunship, the armed bandits were forced to abandon the kidnapped victims.

“Consequently, troops rescued 18 women and 5 children as well as recovered 75 rustled livestock.

“During the encounter, troops also arrested one bandits’ informant named, Mohammed Saleh along with some arms and ammunition.”

Gen. Enenche also disclosed that the rescued kidnap victims have been successfully reunited with their families and the recovered livestock handed over to the owners.

He further revealed that the arrested bandits’ informant have been handed over to appropriate prosecuting agency for further action.