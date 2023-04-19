Troops rescue kidnap victim, intercepts BHT families, recover weapons

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Sector 3 Multi national Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have rescued a 7 year old girl, Yakura Jalori who was kidnapped by suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists who demanded for ransom for her release.

A statement signed by the Chief Military Public Information Officer, MNJTF, Lieutenant Colonel Kamarudeen Adegoke revealed that troops who were on a fighting patrol engaged the terrorists and neutralized 3 of them and rescued the girl.

Adegoke also disclosed that troops recovered from the terrorists the sum of Fifty Four Thousand, One Hundred and Four Naira (#54,104. 00), one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 rifle magazine and 4 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition. Others recovered items include 3 mobile phones, 2 cutlasses, one digger, 3 Sim cards and one Torch light.

“The kidnapped victim was reunited with her family by troops of Sector 3 MNJTF. “

Adegoke further stated,”In another development, troops of 242 Bn intercepted one Mrs Aisha Muhammad with her 7 children along Maiduguri – Monguno Road. Aisha is suspected to be wife of one Mr Mustapha who is a tailor in the terrorists’ enclave at Tumbun Gini.

“The woman and her children are in custody of Sector 3 MNJTF.”

He disclosed that in a related development, on 14 Apr 2023 at Fulatari IDP Camps in Monguno two persons were injured through a grenade explosion.

According to him, investigation revealed that a 13-year-old Adamu Muhammad picked the grenade charger from old Charlie 6 location and took it home.

“The grenade exploded when the child hit the grenade on a metal plate while he was playing. Thereafter the troops cordoned the area and the Explosive Ordnance Devices Team also scanned and secured the area.

“Consequently, Headquarters MNJTF advises civilians within the area of operations to sensitize their wards to refrain from picking strange and suspicious objects.

“He encouraged them to promptly report to troops when such objects are sighted to ensure proper disposal of such items.”

Adegoke added,”In the same vein, on 11 Apr 23 troops of Sector 3 MNJTF (Nigeria ) during a patrol to Amburam and adjoining BHT/ISWAP enclaves encountered BHT/ISWAP terrorists.

“The troops destroyed 4 x motorcycles and several shelters with large quantities of food stuff and other logistics. Also 2 terrorists were neutralized, 2 x AK 47, quantities 243 x 762 mm x 54 mm ball rimmed, and quantity 89 x 5.56 x 45 mm ball ammo were also recovered.

“Furthermore, on 11 Apr 23, troops of Sector 4 Diffa (Niger) while on joint patrol with Quick Reaction Force recovered 28 cows and 200 rams from the terrorists along the Island of Kajuiwa.

“The troops also destroyed 5 canoes, 25 carts and set ablaze several bags of fish belonging to the terrorists. The outgoing FC MNJTF , Maj Gen AK Ibrahim has commended the troops for welcoming the new FC with this aggressive posture and urged them to continue to dominate their areas of operation to deter the terrorists and other criminals all across the area of operations,” he stated.