Troops rescue Islamiya children, recover rustled cattles, others in Katsina

By Chimezie Godfrey

The troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in conjunction with Police and local vigilante group have rescued Islamiya children and rustled cattles from bandits in Katsina state.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj. Gen. John Enenche.

Enenche said,”Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in conjunction with Police and local vigilante deployed at Dandume LGA of Katsina State received a distress call at about 11:30 PM on 19 December 2020 from locals at Mahuta village that suspected bandits were moving with unconfirmed numbers of Islamiya children mostly girls and rustled cattle.

“The children were returning from Maulud programme at Unguwar Al- Kasim village at Dandume.

“In reaction to the distress call, troops quickly mobilized to the scene, laid ambush and blocked bandits’ route along Daudawa-Kadisau and road Sheme Mairuwa and Unguwar Audu village.

“While patiently waiting for the bandits at the ambush and blocking position, troops established contact with bandits and engaged them.

“During the fierce battle, troops superior fire power forced bandits to abandon the children and the rustled cattle thereby forcing the bandits to flee in disarray into the forest.

“Troops thereafter, searched the general area and rescued the 39 kidnapped girls in addition to the recovery of 8 rustled cattle.”

Enenche said that the victims have been reunited with their families while the recovered cattle handed to the owners.

He stressed that the troops have dominated the general area with aggressive patrol to forestall further occurrence.

The Defence Spokesperson commended the gallant troops and other security agencies for their sustained successes.

He equally appreciated the locals and vigilantes for the cooperation in tackling the insecurity in Katsina State.

