Troops rescue 5 abducted Kaduna college students – Army

April 7, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Troops of I FCC Nigerian Army has  rescued five of the students of the  College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna who were kidnapped by bandits on March 11, Army Headquarters says.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yerima gave the names of the rescued students as Yakubu, Francis Paul, Obadiya Habakkuk, Amina Yusuf and Maryam Danladi.

He said the rescued students are currently receiving medical attention in a military facility in Kaduna.

According to him, the Commanding (GOC) I , Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen Danjuma Alli-Keffi, has commended the troops for their effort.

“He charged them not to rest on their oars until all kidnap victims are rescued and returned to their ,” he said. ()

