Troops rescue 4 kidnap victims, destroy bandits camp in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna , says its troops have rescued four kidnapped victims and destroyed bandits camps in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lt-Col. Musa Yahaya, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Yahaya said that the kidnapped victims were rescued on Monday.

“In continuation of its sustained operation against bandits, kidnappers, castle rustlers and other criminal elements in the North West.’

“Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army acting on credible intelligence has carried out a clearance operation in Kajuru local government of Kaduna State.

Yahaya explained that during the operation, troops came in contact with bandits/kidnappers and engaged them squarely.

He said they faced them with superior firepower forcing them to abandon their victims captives and took to their heels with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The troops successfully rescued four kidnapped victims, captured bandits motorcycle and destroyed their camp,” he added.

Yayaha said the General Officer Commanding(GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Maj-Gen. Bamidele Alabi commended the troops for their resilience and professionalism before and during the operation.

He charged the troops to maintain momentum so as to bring to a lasting end of the criminal activities of bandits kidnappers, cattle rustlers and other crimes in the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

He also appealed to all law abiding citizens to go about their legitimate businesses and avail the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with timely and credible intelligence.(NAN)

