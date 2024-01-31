Troops rescue 3 victims from kidnappers in Taraba

Troops of the 114 Battalion of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, rescued three victims from kidnappers on Sunday in Jalingo.

Lt. Olabodunde Oni, Acting Spokesman of the brigade, stated on Wednesday in Jalingo that the troops acted on intelligence report about the movement of the bandits and their victims to effect the rescue.

They were trailed from Ardo-Kola to Yoro when troops deployed in Apawa village in Yoro Local Government Area of the state swooped on them, he stated.

He added that the troops engaged the criminals with superior firepower, forcing the letter to abandon their three victims.

“We are pleased to report that the rescued individuals have been reunited with their families as we continue on the trail of the kidnappers.

“The operation highlights the unwavering commitment of the 6 Brigade to ensure the safety and well-being of residents of Taraba.

“Law-abiding citizens are urged to support this effort by cooperating with troops and by giving credible information to security agencies,’’ Oni stressed. (NAN)

By Martins Abochol

