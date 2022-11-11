Troops rescue 3 kidnap victims, recover arms in Zamfara

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity on fighting patrol to bandits hideout at Danmarke village in Gummi Local Government Area, Zamfara State have rescued 3 kidnap victims and recovered arms.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General, Musa Danmadami disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Danmadami stated,”On 10 November 2022 Troops of Operation FOREST SANITY on fighting patrol to bandits hideout at Danmarke village in Gummi Local Government Area, Zamfara State encountered and engaged bandits in a fire fight.

“During the fire fight, the terrorists abandoned their hideout, with several fleeing with gunshots injuries. Troops exploited the general area and rescued 3 kidnapped victims, recovered five (5) AK 47 rifles and thirty (30) motorcycles among others items.”

Danmadami added,”The military high command commends troops of Operation FOREST SANITY and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”

