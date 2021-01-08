Troops rescue 3 kidnap victims, neutralize one bandit in Nasarawa

By Chimezie Godfrey

The troops of Operation Whirl Stroke has rescued three kidnap victims and neutralized one bandit in Nasarawa state.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj – Gen. John Enenche revealed this on Friday.

He said,”Following actionable and credible intelligence, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE, in the early hours of yesterday, 7 January 2021, successfully staged a daring rescue operation at Mararaba Udege general area in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, rescuing 3 kidnapped persons and neutralizing one armed bandit in the ensuing firefight.

“The kidnapped victims were subsequently reunited with their respective families.”

Gen. Enenche assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the country are neutralized and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones.