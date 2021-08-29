Troops rescue 3 kidnap victims in Kaduna – Commissioner

August 29, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The Government, Troops of Operation Safe Haven, have  rescued three travelers from armed along the Gidan Waya-Godogodo road, in Jema’a Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.


Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the development in a issued on Sunday, in Kaduna.


Aruwan said, the travelers were abducted by who barricaded the road.


“Troops responded to a distress call, and pursued the bandits, rescuing the victims.


“The rescued travelers’ vehicle, a Peugeot 307, was also recovered.


“Responding to the report of the rescue, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, commended the troops for the swift response,” Aruwan said.


He said the governor thanked them for their determined efforts in rescuing the three commuters, and their sustenance of search-and-rescue operations in the area.


In a related development, Aruwan said security agencies had also reported to the government that two persons were killed by in Makoro Iri village, LGA.


According to the report, invaded the remote village and shot dead the two victims.


Aruwan said, El-Rufa’i, who sent condolence messages to the families, noted with sadness the report of the attack in Makoro Iri village of LGA, and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls.
(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,