Troops rescue 25 abductees from Boko-Haram captivity

…Reunite 4 Kidnap victims with families in Kaduna

By Chimezie Godfrey

In the unrelenting effort by troops to clear remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) enclaves in Borno and contiguous states, troops have rescued

25 hostages held captive by BHTs.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Nigerian Army Spokesperson, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu on Monday in Abuja.

Brig-Gen. Nwachukwu said the gallant troops in conjunction with Hybrid Force rescued the kidnap victims from villages in Borno and Kaduna states respectively.

He stated,”Troops of 144 Battalion have successfully rescued 25 hostages held captive by BHTs. The gallant troops in conjunction with Hybrid Force, extricated 14 hostages in a clearance operation at Gobara village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state on Saturday 26 August 2023. The rescued persons include 6 women and 8 children.

“In a similar operation on Sunday 27 August 2023, troops of 82 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with Hybrid Force, raided BHT enclave in Gava Village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State and rescued 11 civilians. All rescued victims are presently in troops’ custody undergoing profiling.

“In a separate operation also on 27 August 2023, seven members of a BHT family surrendered to troops of 81 Division Task Force Battalion in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State. The family comprised three adults and four children.”

He added,”In an anti-banditry operation on 27 August 2023 in Kaduna State, troops of 2 Battalion, Nigerian Army, acting on actionable information neutralized one criminal and freed four kidnap victims in Kwana Shehu Village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The rescued victims have since been reunited with their families.

“Members of the public are please enjoined to support the troops with credible information to enhance ongoing operations across the country.”

