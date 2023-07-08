Troops rescue 24 kidnap victims, neutralize abductors in Zamfara

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operations Hadarin Daji have rescued 24 kidnap victims and eliminated. abductors in Zamfara state.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu on Friday.

Brig-Gen Nwachukwu said incident occurred when troops of 223 Battalion, operating under Sector 1 of Joint Task Force, North West Operations Hadarin Daji conducted a rescue operation in the early hours of Saturday.

He said the troops in a shout with bandits killed 4 of them, and rescued not less than 24 abductees.

He said,”Troops of 223 Battalion, operating under Sector 1 of Joint Task Force, North West Operations Hadarin Daji have in a rescue operation conducted in the early hours of today 7 July 2023 rescued 24 kidnap victims, including a child, after a shootout with notorious bandits at Kabugu Lamba; an abandoned village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state, North West Nigeria.

“The gallant troops led by the Commanding Officer of the Battalion, stalked and swooped on the bandits, annihilating 4 of them in a ferocious fire fight that ensued.

“The victims, including a minor, 9 females and 14 males have been extricated and evacuated from the kidnappers’ hideout by the troops.”

