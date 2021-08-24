Troops rescue 15 kidnapped commuters in Kaduna — Commissioner

Troops of Operation Safe Haven says it has rescued 15 commuters in Jagindi, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

He said that the 15 commuters were kidnapped from two vehicles in the area while on transit and the troops responded to a distress call and mobiliised swiftly to the location to rescue.

Aruwan said that the Acting Gov. Hadiza Balarabe received the report on the rescue with satisfaction and thanked the troops for their swift response which resulted in the rescue of the commuters.

“The troops are sustaining search and rescue operations in the area,” Aruwan said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...