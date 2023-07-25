Troops rescue 13 kidnap victims in Abia

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of 14 Brigade operating under 82 Division of the Nigerian Army have rescued 13 kidnap victims along Ngodo- Isuochi road in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement revealed that the troops, who arrived the scene of the incident while responding to a distress call on Saturday 22 July 2023, found that a Sienna SUV and an L300 Mitsubishi bus with Registration Number UWN 190 AL Enugu had been attacked by kidnappers, who took the passengers hostage and escaped into surrounding bushes.

“The troops on getting additional information from witnesses at the scene, went in pursuit of the kidnappers, trailing them into the bushes.

“During the search and rescue operation, troops initially extricated five victims on the first day of the search and rescue operation, while further search on Sunday 23 July 2023 led to the rescue of additional eight victims, totalling 13 rescued persons.

“The rescued victims have been handed over to the Nigerian Police in Umunne Ochi,” he said.

Brig-Gen Nwachukwu said the Nigerian Army appeals to all law abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with timely and actionable information, as they combat security challenges across the country.

