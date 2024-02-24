Troops rescue 12 kidnap victims in Benue 

Troops of Sector 1, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have rescued 12 kidnapped victims at Jootar village in Ukum LGA of Benue State.

The Force Commander (FC), OPWS, Maj. -Gen. Sunday Igbinomwanhia told newsmen on Friday in Makurdi that the victims were rescued on Feb. 21, following credible intelligence.

Maj.-Gen. Igbinomwanhia said the rescued 12 kidnapped victims were in transit from Imo to Adamawa State when they were kidnapped.

He disclosed that the kidnappers took advantage of the abandoned Federal Police Highway checkpoint to carry out their criminal act.

He also said that on sighting the troops of OPWS with superior fire power, the kidnappers fled leaving behind their victims.

He said the troops also recovered an 18-seater bus belonging to Taraba Express International with serial number 212 and registration number GKA-371XA Taraba State, from the kidnappers.

The Force Commander reiterated the commitment of OPWS in collaboration with other security agencies to rid Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States of criminal elements.

He further gave assurances that OPWS would continue to ensure the safety of lives and properties of all law abiding citizens within the Joint Task Force Joint Operations Area. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Antswen