The Kaduna State Government said troops of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday, rescued the 10 victims kidnapped from the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters on March 6.



The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan made the disclosure at a press conference in Kaduna.



“It could be recalled that bandits breached the fence of the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters in the early hours of March 6, and kidnapped these 10 persons from two houses located near the fence.



“Precise details of the rescue location cannot be provided at this time due to operational expediency.”



The commissioner, however, said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai was elated by the news and congratulated the troops for the successful rescue of the 10 victims.

He wished the rescued victims well as they re-unite with their families and loved ones. (NAN)

