Troops rescue 10 kidnap victms of Kaduna Airport staff quarters

The Kaduna State Government said troops of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday, the 10 victims the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters on March 6.


The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan the disclosure at a press conference Kaduna.


“It could recalled that bandits breached the fence of the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters the hours of  March 6, and these 10 persons houses located near the fence.


“Precise details of the rescue location provided at this time due to operational expediency.”


The commissioner, however, said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai was elated the news and congratulated the troops for the successful rescue of the 10 victims.
He wished the victims well as they re-unite with their families and loved ones. (NAN)

