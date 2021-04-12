The Nigerian Army says, its troops supported by Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) have thwarted Boko Haram terrorists’ incursion into Damasak, Headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno, killing scores.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in as statement on Monday, said the success was recorded on April 10.

Yerima said the troops engaged the terrorists with superior fire power both from the air and on the ground which compelled them to withdraw in disarray with several men and equipment casualty.

He disclosed that two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while one officer and two other soldiers were injured in the encounter, adding that the injured were currently recuperating at a military hospital in Maiduguri.

Yerima also disclosed that troops of Sector I, OPLD on picketing duty along Ngwom-Mafa-Maiduguri road had on Sunday, neutralised seven members of Boko Haram terrorist group and recovered four AK-47 rifles .

He said the terrorists were supposedly lying in wait to attack troops and innocent citizens plying the busy road.

According to him, troops who have continued to dominate the areas with massive clearance patrols and ambushes sprang the surprise attack on the terrorists that have been menacing the peace and livelihood of the people in the area.

“They however ran out of luck as they were instead trapped and neutralised in their own web.

After the duel and successful neutralization of the terrorists, the troops continued their clearance patrol up to Maiduguri.

“Meanwhile, troops of OPLD will continue to maintain aggressive posture to ensure the entire area is cleared of terrorists elements and their activities while maintaining high moral and fighting efficiency.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has congratulated the gallant troops and urged them to maintain their high and satisfactory morale and fighting efficiency,” he said. (NAN)

