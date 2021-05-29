Troops repel terrorists attack in Rann, neutralise 10

The Nigerian Army says the of Operation Hadin Kai have eliminated 10 Boko Haram terrorists during an attempted attack location in Rann, Headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relation, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed , in a statement Saturday, said the feat was achieved barely hours into the tenure of the new Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

said that the terrorists came in their numbers mounted gun trucks and attempted to infiltrate the main entrance to the town Friday.

He said that the were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels.

According him, chased the retreating terrorist and ensured there was no further threat to the town and the residents.

“Combatants successfully destroyed gun trucks and recovered multiple including one anti-aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles, neutralising 10 terrorists in the ,” he said. (NAN)

