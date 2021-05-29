The Nigerian Army says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai have eliminated 10 Boko Haram terrorists during an attempted attack on troops location in Rann, Headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relation, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in a statement on Saturday, said the feat was achieved barely hours into the tenure of the new Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

Yerima said that the terrorists came in their numbers mounted on gun trucks and attempted to infiltrate the main entrance to the town on Friday.

He said that the troops were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels.

According him, troops chased the retreating terrorist and ensured there was no further threat to the town and the residents.

“Combatants successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti-aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles, neutralising 10 terrorists in the process,” he said. (NAN)

