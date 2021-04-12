By Chimezie Godfrey



Nigerian Army troops supported by Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) have thwarted Boko Haram terrorists’ incursion into Damasak the Headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday 10 April 2021.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.Gen. Mohammed Yerima and made available to Newsmen on Monday.

Gen.Yerima disclosed that the gallant troops engaged the terrorists with superior fire power both from the air and on the ground which compelled them to withdraw in disarray with several men and equipment casualty.

He however revealed that two 2 gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while one officer and 2 soldiers were injured.

According to him, the injured are currently recuperating at a military hospital in Maiduguri.

Gen. Yerima further disclosed that in a similarly development, troops of Sector 1, OPLD on picketing duty along road Ngwom – Mafa to Maiduguri on Sunday, 11 April, 2021 decisively neutralised 7 members of the Boko Haram Terrorists group supposedly lying in wait to attack the troops and other innocent citizens plying the busy road.

He stressed that the troops who have continued to dominate their areas with massive clearance patrols and ambushes sprang the surprise attack on the terrorists that have been menacing the peace and livelihood of the people in the area.

“In the encounter, seven terrorists were neutralised while four AK-47 rifles were recovered along with several other items.

“The terrorists laid the ambush with the intent to harm NA troops and other innocent commuters.

“They however ran out of luck as they were instead trapped and neutralised in their own web. After the duel and successful neutralization of the terrorists, the troops continued their their clearance patrol up to Maiduguri.

“Meanwhile, troops of OPLD will continue to maintain aggressive posture to ensure the entire area is cleared of terrorists elements and their activities while maintaining high moral and fighting efficiency,” Gen. Yerima stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

