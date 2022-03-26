Troops repel bandits attack  at Kaduna Airport

By Mohammed Tijjani

Kaduna State Government, says security forces have reported that an attack by bandits was repelled in the vicinity of the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday.



The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack in a statement on Saturday.



Aruwan said troops stationed within and around the airport responded and repelled the attackers.



However, the bandits unfortunately shot and killed a member of staff stationed at the perimeter fence, who raised the alarm on sighting them.



“Airport operations resumed with scheduled flights departing after the incident.



“Security forces are conducting operations in the airport general area. Further updates will be communicated to the public, ” he said.



Aruwan said, Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i commended the security forces for their prompt response to the attack, and for repelling the attackers.



He expressed sadness at the report of the casualty, and sent condolences to the family of the victim, while offering prayers for the repose of his soul. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

