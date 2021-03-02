Troops repel attempted infiltration of Dikwa town by Boko Haram terrorists

By Chimezie Godfrey

The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole has again proved their mettle by successfully repelling an attack on Dikwa town by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and Islamic State of West Africa Province.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima on Tuesday.

According to Yerima, the terrorists groups who stormed the town with gun trucks and motorcycles met with heavy and overwhelming fire / bombardments by troops of 81 Task Force Battalion,112 Task Force Battalion Ajiri and elements of 402 Special Forces Brigade with maximum air support by the Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole.

The army spokesman disclosed that the terrorists suffered heavy casualty with their gun trucks and other equipment destroyed.

Yerima stated that the Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Ibrahim Attahiru has commended the troops for their resilience and doggedness in the fight against insurgency.

According to him, Gen. Attahiru equally assured all well meaning members of the society in general and Borno state in particular to disregards all forms of malicious reports on social media and urged them to go about their normal daily activities.