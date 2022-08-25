Troops recover stolen crude worth over N3.7bn in Niger-Delta – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Military have recovered crude oil worth over N3.7bn from enclaves of oil thieves in the Niger Delta region of the country within the last two weeks.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, DMO, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Major General Musa Danmadami revealed this Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly briefing of Defence Correspondents on the successes recorded by the Armed Forces of Nigeria, AFN, and other security agencies in their efforts to fight insecurity across the country.

General Danmadami noted that troops of Operation Delta Safe have continued the war against oil theft and illegal bunkering and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta to sustain a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive in the South-South region of the country.

He said,”Consequently, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in the conduct of operations, OCTOPUS GRIP and Operation DAKAR DA BARAWO conducted operational activities in creeks, villages, communities and towns.

“During the operation troops also discovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites, which includes, 493 dugout pits, 512 storage tanks, 413 cooking ovens and 59 wooden boats. Also, troops recovered 4 tankers, 2 speed boats, one generator, one outboard engine, 14 pumping machines, 3 AK47 rifles, Twenty Five Thousand Nine Hundred Seventy Seven and Fifteen (25,977.15) Barrel of crude oil, Three Million Two Hundred and Thirty Six Thousand One Hundred and Thirty (3,236,130) litres of Automotive Gas Oil, Twenty Six Thousand Five Hundred and Seventy Five (26,575) litres of Premium Motor Spirit and TwoThousand (2,000) litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine.

“Troops also arrested 21 pipelines vandals. All recovered items and apprehended oil thieves were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

“Cumulatively, a total value of products denied oil thieves from the period in review are One Billion Three Hundred and Thirteen Million Twenty Thousand Two Hundred Forty Two Naira (N1,313,020,242.00) only of crude oil, Two Billion Three Hundred Seventy Four Million Six Hundred and Seven Thousand Four Hundred and Seventy One Naira (N2,374,607,471.00) only of AGO, Four Million Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Six Hundred and Twenty Five Naira (N4,650,625.00) only of PMS and Fifteen Million Nine Hundred and Eighty One Thousand Naira (N15,981,000.00) only of DPK.

“Consequently, a grand total of Three Billion Seven Hundred and Eight Million Two Hundred and Fifty Nine Thousand Three Hundred and Thirty Eight Naira (N3,708,259,338.00) only was denied the oil thieves.”

In a similar development, the Gen. Danmadami revealed that over 1,652 Boko Haram terrorists and their families surrendered to troops within the period under review.

He said troops in the North East theatre of operation conducted several operations in Gwashiri, Pulka-Kirawa axis, Amanwa village, Tungushe,, Bama town, Mulgwai village, Kwatara, Gubio, Kekeno, Dogon Chuku, Miringa Market and Monguno town all in Borno State as well as, Buni Yadi – Jauro Bashin in Yobe State.

“During the operations, troops neutralized 12 terrorists, recovered 18 AK47 rifles, 1 RGP, 2 FN rifles, 83 rounds of 7.62mm special, 13 bicycles, 1 golf car, large quantity of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, bags of maize, 3 grenade, 4 mobile phones, 47 rustled cattle, 6 donkeys, 20 cartons of super cereal, 51 Jerricans of groundnut oil, 2 cartons of cigarettes, medical suppliers, food stuffs and 40 pairs of male and female clothing.

“Troops also arrested 8 suspected terrorists, 4 logistic suppliers, rescued 4 civilians and the sum of N1,005,360.00 cash. Also as troops of Operation HADIN KAI continue to consolidates on their success against the terrorists more of them surrendered to own troops within the period under review, a total of 1,652 BHT members and their families have surrendered to own troops at different location. The number comprises of 320 adult males, 442 women and 890 children.”

Danmadami conveyed the commendations of the military high command on the efforts of troops in the various theatres of operation across the Country.

He said the AFN equally acknowledged the media community for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies in their quest to return peace to the Country.

He said the the entire populace are also aporeciated for the support given to the Armed Forces and security agencies in the conduct of their operations while also urging them to continue to provide creditable information on enemies of the state in their locality.

