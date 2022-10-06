Troops recover stolen crude oil worth over N2.1bn in N/Delta

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have recovered crude oil worth over N2.1 billion in the South – South zone of Nigeria.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami disclosed this at the bi-weekly briefing on successes recorded by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and security agencies in the fight against insecurity across troubled zones of the country.

Danmadami said troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe in the South South Zone of the Country have sustained pressure towards denying criminal elements freedom of action, essential to sustain a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive while ensuring a relative peaceful environment for the operations of IOCs and the protection of oil and gas infrastructures in the general area.

He said in furtherance to this, troops of Operation Delta Safe in the conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP conducted operational activities at creeks, waterways, communities, villages, town and cities within Delta, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers and Rivers State respectively.

He therefore declared that so far within the last two weeks, troops have denied oil thieves in the region a total of Two Billion One Hundred and Forty Six Million Seven Hundred Ninety Five Thousand Four Hundred Seventy Two Naira Forty Two Kobo (N2,146,795,472.42).

He said,”During the operations troops discovered and destroyed 60 illegal refining sites, 58 wooden boats, 6 speed boats, 384 storage tanks, 223 cooking ovens and 60 dugout pits. Troops also recovered 20 pumping machines, 3 motorcycle, 1 tricycle, 18 vehicles and arrested 34 pipeline vandals while a total of Three Million Seven Hundred and Sixty Four Thousand (3,764,000) litres of crude oil, Four Hundred and Fifty Eight Thousand (458,000) litres of Automotive Gas Oil, One Thousand (1,000) litres of Premium Motor Spirit and Thirteen Thousand (13,000) litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine were also recovered.

“In a related development, troops of Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO in the sustained fight against crude oil theft and maritime illegalities discovered and destroyed a total of 14 illegal refineries, 72 metal storage tanks, 9 wooden boats, 29 dugout pits, 51 ovens and 25 reservoirs. Cumulatively, within the weeks under review oil thieves were denied a total of Two Billion One Hundred and Forty Six Million Seven Hundred Ninety Five Thousand Four Hundred Seventy Two Naira Forty Two Kobo (N2,146,795,472.42) in the South South Region.”

Danmadami also disclosed that between 23 to 28 September 2022, the air component of Operation Delta Safe conducted air interdiction operations at location observed to be carrying out illegal refining activities at Ahoada in Rivers State.

According him the airstrike destroyed the illegal refining site with several criminals fleeing during the engagement.

“A similar air interdiction operation was carried out on a location observed to be an active illegal refining site with the boathouse accommodation and facilities destroyed while few criminals fled in disarray.

“Equally, on 24 September 2022 troops conducted a snap road block and arrested a suspected criminal logistics supplier at Amana in Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross Rivers State. Items recovered from the suspect include 20 pairs of black boots, 20 pairs of special force uniforms, 2 mobile phones and the sum of N15,200 only.

“In the same vein, on 28 September 2022, troops arrested 2 Cameroonians, suspected to be Ambazonian rebels informant at a hotel in Ikang in Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State. All recovered items and arrested suspects have been handed over to the appropriates authorities for further action,” he said.

He conveyed the military high command’s commendations on troops efforts in the various theatres of operation across the Country.

“The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and tranquility to our dear Country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our operations, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective locality,” General Danmadami said.

