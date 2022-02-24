Troops recover over 2m litres of stolen crude oil, others in Niger-Delta – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Th Military has recovered over two million litres of stolen crude oil in the Niger-Delta region of the country, says Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

This laudable achievement recorded by troops of Operation Delta Safe within the past two weeks is coming at a time when the country is battling with fuel crises.

The Director, Defence Media Operations Maj-Gen Benard Onyeuko revealed this Thursday in Abuja during the bi-weekly briefing of Journalists on the activities of the Armed Forces Nigeria from 10th – 24th February, 2022.

According to Gen. Onyeuko, in the last two weeks troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted clearance operations in different locations in creeks, villages, towns and communities in Sama Rumodogo in Degema Local Government Area, Rumuji, Elele Alimini in Emouha Local Government Area, Ogbogolo in Abiakpo Local Government Area, Benstave Community Cree in Akuku, Toru Local Government Area of River State. other locations include, Ikebiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Ozobo Communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Others are Yeye Creek in Burutu Local Government Area and Efiye Community in Warri Local Government Area of Delta. Ikot Iwang Community in Bakassi of Cross River State and Ozaku Community, Owaza forest in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

He therefore disclosed that as result of the operations, troops succeeded in recovering over two million litres of stolen crude oil, and and also more than a million litres of AGO, among other items.

He said,”Consequently, troops within the period under review, recovered a total of One million, One hundred and eighteen thousand, One hundred and Seventy-Five litres (1,118,175 litres) of illegal AGO and Two Million and Eight Six Thousand litres (2,086.000 litres) of stolen crude oil. Similarly, troops discovered 38 refining sites, 100 metal storage tanks, 25 dugout pits, 75 cooking ovens, 20 cotonou boats, 35 Yamaha pumping machines, 15 coolants as well as 10 tankers were recovered.

“Also, 35 galvanized pipes illegally connected were destroyed. Furthermore, 13 economic saboteurs associated with pipeline vandalization were arrested. All recovered items and apprehended criminals have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further actions.”

Another milestone achieved by the military with the period under review is the surrendering of 466 Boko Haram and ISWAP Terrorists and their families, and the arrest of over 86 members of the terrorists in Borno state.

Others include the neutralization of over 118 terrorists, rescue of 30 abducted civilians, rescue of 60 displaced persons, and recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition across the various regions of the country.

The arrested criminals have been handed to the appropriate authorities for further actions.

Also, air strikes conducted by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji on Boko Haram enclaves at Magama Village, Tsaunin Babare and Tsamben Babare villages in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State killed a notorious bandit leader, one Mallam Dogo Umaru and scores of his foot soldiers in Katsina State.

Moreso, as part of its non–kinetic measures troops of Operation Safe Haven held a peace submit in Bassa LGA for Irigwe Youths and Fulani Youths on 17 Feb 2022. The peace submit was a prelude to the implementation of a peace plan by a committee that worked out modalities towards achieving lasting peace in the area.

These achievements were as a result of the operational activities of Operation Whirl Stroke, Operation Safe Haven, Operation Hadin Kai, Operation Hadarin Daji, Operation Thunder Strike/Whirl Punch, and Operation Delta Safe, in collaboration with other security agencies across the troubled zones of the country.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko conveyed the appreciation of the Military High Command to troops in the frontlines of the various theatre of operations for their zeal and commitment in containing the various securities challenges across the country.

He equally appreciated the general public for their cooperation across the country in providing useful information in aiding their operations.

“We will continue to solicit for more cooperation in the fight against criminalities across the country. Gentlemen of the press and the entire press community for your partnership and support in aid of our military operations across the country,” he appealed.

