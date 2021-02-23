Troops recover Marte, kill scores of Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists, says Nigerian Army

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army troops on Tuesday afternoon, recovered New Marte and adjoining communities from the Boko Haram terrorists.

This development occurred less than the 48 hours after the directive earlier given to the troops to recover the town by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru.

The recovery of Marte was confirmed in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima.

He said, “The troops backed by air cover from the Nigerian Air force , successfully charged through Marte town, destroying several Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) and landmines laced across their routes and killing scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and successfully recovered the town.

“The gallant troops are currently in total control of the general area,” Gen. Yerima stated.