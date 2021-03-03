Troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported the recovery of two corpses, apparently of herders, in the Mabuhu-Wawan Rafi general area of Zangon Kataf LGA.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement.

According to the report, the herders, identified as Yusuf Ahmadu and Mustapha Bako, had been missing, having gone out to graze their cattle, and then failing to return to their settlement.

The cattle were eventually found wandering about the area unattended, with some bearing gunshot wounds. The herders’ corpses were found shortly after.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent condolences to the families of the herders, and offered prayers for the repose of their souls. He tasked security agencies to ensure thorough investigations into their deaths.

Investigations into the incident are in progress.

