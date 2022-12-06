Troops recover arms, ammunition from terrorists in Katsina

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity has recovered large cache of arms and ammunition from fleeing terrorists in Katsina State.

The Director, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Major General Musa Danmadami disclosed this in a statement made available to the press on Monday in Abuja.

He said,”Troops of Operation FOREST SANITY on 3 December 2022 responded to bandits attack at MAIGAMJI village, Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State. During a fire fight, troops engaged the terrorist forcing them to scamper with gun shoot injuries. Troops exploited the general area and recovered a bag containing seven (7) magazines loaded with 204 rounds of 7.62mm special, one (1)Techno mobile phone, one (1) motorcycle amongst other items.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation FOREST SANITY and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”