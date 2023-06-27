Troops raid militants oil thieves camp, capture armoury

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of 5 Battalion operating under 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army in a raid operation have captured an armoury located in a Camp from where suspected unrepentant militants and illegal oil bunkerers carry out their nefarious activities.

The Director Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement on Monday said troops subdued the suspected militants with superior firepower, compelling them to abandon their camp in disarray.

He said,”Troops of 5 Battalion operating under 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in a raid operation on Sunday 25 June 2023 at Azuzuama Community in Ijaw South Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have captured an armoury located in a Camp from where suspected unrepentant militants and illegal oil bunkerers carry out their nefarious activities.

“During the operation, the highly motivated troops subdued the suspected militants with superior firepower, compelling them to abandon their camp in disarray.

“The well-conducted raid operation led to the recovery of 5 AK 47 Rifles, 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs, 4 Rocket Grenade Bomb Chargers, seven 7.62mm Special ammunition, 14 AK 47 Rifle Magazines and one pumping machine. Other items recovered include two 16-inch anchored verve, one mallet hammer, one pipe range spinner and one axe. The illicit camp has been destroyed by the troops.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to express appreciation to members of the public and urges all to continue to provide timely and credible information in support of the ongoing effort by the Nigerian Army to ensure that oil theft in the South-South region comes to zero level.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

