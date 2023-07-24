Troops raid IPOB camps in Anambra, arrest 9 brigands, recover arms

By Chimezie Godfrey

In the ongoing clearance operations to ensure peace and security in South East Nigeria, troops of 302 Regiment operating under 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with Anambra Vigilante Group have destroyed camps belonging to fighters of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra and its Armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network in Oroma and Umuewelum Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed that

the troops raided the identified camps on Sunday 23 July 2023, in an effort to curb the illicit activities of the fighters in the communities.

He said,”During the raid operation, the troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one AKMS Rifle, three Lexus SUVs and two Motorcycles. The troops also arrested eight brigands during the operation.

“In a separate operation, troops also raided IPOB camp at Mmiata Anam in Anambra South, where the gallant troops came in contact with the irredentist group and in the encounter, neutralized one IPOB fighter, while another was captured alive. The troops also recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one dane gun and police uniforms.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to enjoin all law abiding citizens and particularly the good and enterprising people of the South East to continue to support and cooperate with the troops and other security agencies in their effort to end the menace bedeviling the region.”

