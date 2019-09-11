Troops raid Borno village, kill 3 terrorists

#TrackNigeria: Army Headquarters says its troops have conducted a successful raid at Kirawa community in Borno where terrorists reportedly hibernate in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force.

The Acting Director of Army Information, Col. Musa Sagir, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the raid was in continuation of the clearance operations to get rid of the remnants of terrorists in the state.

Sagir said that the operation was carried out by troops of Special Response Area in Pulka under the theatre command of Operation Lafiya Dole.

He disclosed that the troops came in contact with terrorists leading to serious engagement forcing the criminals to flee in disarray as a result of superior fire power from the troops.

“Consequently, three terrorists lost their lives during the operation and unconfirmed number were wounded.

“A Cordon and Search mission was conducted in the area and six bicycles and some quantity of food items were recovered.

“Investigation revealed that the eliminated terrorists are members of the terrorists’ logistic cell. No soldier was killed, wounded or missing in action during the encounter.

“Troops will continue to deny the terrorists freedom of action. Morale and fighting spirit of the soldiers remain high,” he said. (NAN)