Troops of 1 Div. NA rescue 9 kidnap victims in Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army have rescued nine kidnapped victims and recovered weapons in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the Division’s Acting Deputy Director, Public Relations, Lt-Col Musa Yahaya, the hostages were rescued on Dec. 8.

Yahaya said in a statement on Monday in Kaduna that troops deployed to Birnin Yero were on patrol Kanzaure general area when they received report of the kidnap of 11 civilians at Anguwan Maharba and Dandami villages.

He explained that the troops in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, swiftly mobilized and laid ambush on the bandits’ crossing point.

“Troops made contact with the bandits and the overwhelming fire power of the troops made the bandits to withdraw in disarray with gunshot wounds.

“The troops rescued nine kidnapped victims while two of the hostages were killed by the bandits before the troops arrival.”

According to him, one AK47 rifle and magazine, and one locally made gun were recovered from the bandits.

Yahaya said the General Officer Commanding the Division, who is also the Force Commander operation WHIRL PUNCH, Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro, commended the troops for their resilience.

He charged them not to relent in ensuring peace and safety of citizens in the Division’s area of responsibility.

Okoro urged all well-meaning citizens to avail troops and other security agencies with credible intelligence to tackle insecurity in the area.(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani

