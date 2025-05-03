Troops Neutralize Top Bandit Kingpins, Seize Heavy Weaponry in Zamfara

In a major counter-terrorism breakthrough, troops of the Nigerian Army’s 1 Brigade have neutralized several notorious bandit kingpins and recovered a substantial cache of arms during a decisive military offensive in Zamfara State.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement, the Commander of 1 Brigade, Brigadier General Timothy Opurum noted that the successful operation, conducted in Talata Mafara and Kaura Namoda Local Government Areas, marks a significant milestone in the military’s ongoing campaign to dismantle terror networks and restore stability to the region.

“The offensive commenced in the early hours of Wednesday, May 1, 2025, when troops from Combat Team 6 engaged heavily armed terrorists in Mai Kwanugga village, Talata Mafara. The insurgents, who had earlier attacked civilians and set homes ablaze, were met with fierce resistance in a coordinated assault by Nigerian forces.

“The clash resulted in the elimination of multiple insurgents, including five high-profile bandit leaders identified as Auta Jijji, Dankali, Sagidi, Kachallah Rijaji, and Kachallah Suza. The neutralization of these figures is seen as a significant blow to the operational capabilities of terrorist factions in the area.

“Following the confrontation, swift reinforcements from the Brigade Quick Response Force and Special Forces pursued fleeing insurgents and secured a large weapons cache. Among the recovered items were:Four AK-47 rifles,

One PKT general-purpose machine gun, Two rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launchers, Six RPG bombs, Twenty-eight 7.62mm special rounds, Forty-three PKT ammunition rounds,” Opurum revealed.

He also disclosed that on May 2, troops conducted a follow-up operation, during which residents voluntarily surrendered additional weapons and provided intelligence that corroborated the deaths of the identified terrorist leaders.

Opurum, praised the professionalism and bravery of the troops, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in combating terrorism. He hailed the courage of local residents who provided timely intelligence and reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

“We remain resolute in our mission to rid Zamfara State of all criminal elements. The support of the people has been invaluable, and we urge continued vigilance and information sharing,” Brigadier General Opurum stated.

This latest success comes amid intensified military operations in Nigeria’s northwestern region, where banditry and terrorism have posed persistent threats to security and development.