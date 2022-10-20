Troops neutralize terrorists, rescue kidnap victims in Kaduna

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army has said that its troops have killed terrorists and rescued kidnap victims in Kaduna state.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu who made this known in a statement, said troops who utilized credible intelligence also rescued commuters who were kidnapped along Kaduna-Zaria road.

He stated,”In sustained operations to clear the North West of terrorists and other forms of criminality, troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army (NA) have again neutralized 2 terrorists along Abasia-Amale village at the eastern part of Polewire in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Wednesday 19 October 2022. The troops also rescued commuters who were kidnapped along Kaduna-Zaria road on 20 October 2022.

“The highly motivated troops, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Abasia-Amale village and engaged the terrorists with superior fire power overwhelming and neutralizing two terrorists in the encounter. The troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle, two magazines, 38 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and a mobile handset from the terrorists.

“In another development in the early hours of 20 October 2022 armed bandits blocked the Kaduna – Zaria road, around Foundation general area within Birnin Yero Ward. The criminals opened fire on commuters during which they abducted and fled with unconfirmed number of commuters. Troops however, responded expeditiously and pursued the criminals compelling them to abandon five commuters who were earlier abducted.”

Onyema revealed that the commuters were subsequently rescued by troops, while the highway was immediately cleared for free flow of vehicular traffic. “Sadly, one of the commuters sustained a gunshot injury and was immediately evacuated for medical attention,” he lamented.

Onyema stated that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them not to relent until terrorism and other criminalities are brought to an end in the region.

He said the General Officer Commanding 1 Division NA, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has also urged all law abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information that will assist in the fight against the criminal elements.

