Troops neutralize terrorists, bandits, recover arms in Benue, Katsina

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have eliminated scores of terrorists and bandits and recovered arms and ammunition in Benue and Katsina states

The Director, Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters, Major General, Benard Onyeuko in a statement on Monday revealed that bandits in Benue State on sighting the advancing troops fired at the direction of the troops, while they responded with heavy/superior fire power and neutralize 3 bandits while others escaped.

Maj-Gen. Onyeuko also disclosed Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 2 terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition, among other items.

He stated,”Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE in a fierce battle eliminated terrorists. On 15 July 2022 based on credible intelligence, the troops conducted a raid operation at CHITO general area, SANKERA council ward in Ukum Local Government Area, Benue State and in the process, came in contact with suspected bandits.

“Bandits on sighting the advancing troops, fired at the direction of the troops. Troops responded with heavy/superior fire power and neutralize 3 bandits while others escaped. Troops searched bandits hideout and recovered 18 motorcycles used by the bandits to terrorise the general area.

“In another, Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI in a special operation in the early hours of 17 July 2022 conducted operation at PALALE-JAJA village in JIBIA Local Government Area of Katsina State and made contact with terrorists.

“Troops engaged them with and neutralized 2 x terrorists. Items recovered includes 2 x AK 47 Rifles, 2 x Magazines, 16x rounds of 7.62mm special, 6 x motorcycles, 2 x phones, 1 x clipper, some packets of tramadol drug, among other items.”

He stated that the military high command commended troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and Operation Hadarin Daji for these feat and encouraged the general public to avail troops with more credible and timely information on criminal activities in their areas.

